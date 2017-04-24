"Wisconsin's Green Fire" group promotes natural resources

Chippewa Valley (WQOW) - Wisconsin is known for beautiful woods, water and wildlife, and a new organization is focused on making sure that stays the same for generations to come.

The group is called, “Wisconsin's Green Fire," and the founding members are former scientists, wildlife and environmental experts.

They said historically, Wisconsin has been able to promote natural resources based on conservation and economic investments, and they would like to see that continue.

While it is still in its earliest days, they are filling out paperwork in order to make their group, now 70 members strong, a non-partisan, non-profit organization.

"We would hope for science to be heavily considered in making natural resources decisions,” said Paul LaLiberte, from Eau Claire. “We have a long history in this state of being able to match good science with a public sentiment and public desires and put those together to do natural resource management.”

Among a variety of things, the group plans to provide scientific information needed to address local and regional issues. If you are interested in learning more about the group, you may contact Terry Daulton, the coordinator of Wisconsin's Green Fire, at 715-776-0081 or email at tdaulton@centurytel.net.