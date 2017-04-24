LATEST: Police still searching for animal mutilation suspect

Eau Claire (WQOW) - After almost two dozen mutilated animals were found in boxes near downtown Eau Claire, police said they are still searching for who's responsible.

In March, Eau Claire police found two boxes in Demmler Park. They said one box contained two mutilated cats while the other contained the heads of 21 guinea pigs.

Police said they have not made any arrests and don't have any leads on who could be responsible. The department said it could be a while before they do. Investigators are still looking in to the case and are encouraging anyone that has information to call the Eau Claire Detective Division at 715-839-4978.