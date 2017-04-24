TODAY: "Know More" celebrates Chippewa Valley sexual assault survivors

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Eau Claire is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and the family support centers of Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire teamed up with the UW-Eau Claire Center for Awareness of Sexual Assault for the third annual "Know More" event.

Organizers said the Eau Claire event is a chance for the entire Chippewa Valley to get together and celebrate survivors of sexual violence. The event is free for all ages. It will include speakers and four local artists at The Plus on Barstow Street, starting at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The Family Support Center said sexual assault affects entire communities.

"It is a big problem everywhere," said Blythe Newburg, the sexual assault victim services coordinator for the Chippewa Falls Family Support Center said. "The national statistics show that one in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually assaulted before they turn 18. If we are only thinking of children, just starting there it is a huge problem."

Newburg added cases in adulthood include alcohol-facilitated sexual assaults and intimate partner violence on college campuses, in marriages and in the LGBTQ community.

Amanda Schumacher, the sexual assault outreach program coordinator for the Eau Claire Family Support Center, said exact sexual assault numbers are hard to find because many cases go unreported for weeks, months or even years. Schumacher said that is why agencies from all over the Chippewa Valley will offer resources that survivors of violence and their loved ones can benefit from Tuesday night.

"One big reason we wanted to host this event is to bring people out and show them that networks of support do exist in the Chippewa Valley, and there is a whole community standing behind them," Schumacher said.

The featured speaker is HaoPay Lis. Schumacher said Lis is an advocate in the Eau Claire Area Hmong Mutual Assistance Association. She said Lis is the first advocate in the Chippewa Valley to serve Hmong survivors of sexual violence in a culturally specific program.

For those who want to donate for the cause, they are accepting donations of new, in-package socks and underwear for all genders and sizes at the event. Schumacher said when someone is sexually assaulted, they may need to surrender parts of clothing for evidence, so they want to donate items to local sexual assault nurse examiners.

"We believe that everyone deserves the basic dignity and comfort of having their own socks and their own underwear," Schumacher said.

"Know More" is being used as a kickoff to their "No Violence" program. This is the third year the Family Support Center and their sister agency, Embrace, have been invited to participate in the Eaux Claires Music and Arts Festival to work under Bon Iver's initiative, "2 A Billion". It is a campaign that seeks to end gender inequality, intimate partner violence and sexual assault worldwide. Organizers will make announcements at "Know More" about what the upcoming campaign with Bon Iver will look like and what people can do to support the project.

The Family Support Center offers free services 24 hours a day and can be reached at 1-800-400-7020.