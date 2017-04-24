Chippewa Valley Habitat for Humanity hosts Chipotle fundraiser

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- If you're looking for a place to grab some guy, Chipotle burritos could fill a lot more than just your stomach. It can also help fill a new home for a family in need.

The Chippewa Valley Habitat for Humanity is hosting a fundraiser Monday at Chipotle. If guests stop in for dinner and show the cashier a special flyer on their phone or tell staff they are supporting the non-profit, 50 percent of the proceeds will be donated.

"It takes a whole community. It takes a big budget, basically to get all the supplies we need, it takes a big crew. We rely heavily on volunteers actually, so it takes a little bit of everything and these fundraisers definitely help, if not just for the money itself but for the publicity to remind people that there are people in need and we are here to help the," said Habitat for Humanity's Rachel Knuth.

Staff said homes can cost five or six figures to build. The Chippewa Valley typically funds one or two per year. The organization is currently working on the ReStore Project, an expansion that could almost double that, as well as provide home improvement projects for neighborhood revitalization.

The fundraiser goes until 8:30 pm. The organization website will have a copy of that flyer, as well as information for those who would like to volunteer.