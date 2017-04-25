84 veterans headed to D.C. for Never Forgotten Honor Flight - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

84 veterans headed to D.C. for Never Forgotten Honor Flight

Posted:
WAOW WAOW

Washington D.C. (WAOW) -- Veterans boarded their flight to Washington D.C. early Monday in central Wisconsin as a part of the 27th Never Forgotten Honor Flight.

Eighty-four veterans from World War II, the Korean and Vietnam wars were in attendance, set to visit war memorials, the Lincoln Memorial, Arlington National Cemetery and the changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

The groups returned to central Wisconsin late Monday night. A full itinerary of their trip can be found here.

