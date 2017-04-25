Dane County businessman charged with dealing synthetic pot

Madison (WKOW) -- A Dane County businessman is charged with seven felony crimes, as authorities accuse him of dealing synthetic marijuana from business properties, and his Verona home.

55-year old Suhail Syed appeared in Dane County court Monday. Court Commissioner Jason Hanson set bail at $10,000, but says that bail will revert to a signature bond, once Syed surrenders his U.S. and Pakistani passports.

A criminal complaint and search warrant affidavit say a confidential informant working with members of the Dane County Narcotics Task Force made several purchases of synthetic pot from Syed in recent weeks. Court documents state the value of drugs seized from Syed's Verona home was more than $34,000.

The affidavit states the informant maintains there's been dozens of sales of synthetic pot from Syed to the informant at Madison Bazaar, Syed's convenience store on South Park Street.

Court records say Syed also owns another Madison retail store, and nearly a half-dozen Madison real estate properties. Syed also previously owned a downtown Madison bar.

Syed has no criminal record, but was charged in Dane County with misdemeanor cocaine possession in 2010. Prosecutors ultimately dismissed the case.

Syed's attorney Charles Giesen says Syed has long-standing ties to the community, is surrounded by family members, and cares for his elderly parents. Syed's brother declines comment to 27 News, after attending Syed's court appearance with other family members.