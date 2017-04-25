MUST SEE: Unicorn drink inspired hairstyle - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

MUST SEE: Unicorn drink inspired hairstyle

(WQOW) -- It's not uncommon to see unique hairstyle trends, but this may take take it to a whole new level.

It's a hair color job inspired by Starbucks' short-lived specialty drink, the Unicorn Frappucino. Multicolored strands of hair were styled in an up-do, and for fun it was topped off with a trademark green straw.

