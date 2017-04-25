Adopt-A-Pet: Wyatt

Meet our Pet of the Day: Wyatt!

Wyatt is a 3-year-old neutered male. He's mostly black with a little bit of white on his tummy. The staff at the shelter say he's very loving and affectionate, but he did come in as a stray. Wyatt loves to give kisses, you can hold him like a baby, he purrs a lot and can get along with just about anybody.

If you're interested in Wyatt, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Eau Claire County Humane Association.

