4/25: Financial planning for high school students

Eau Claire (R.W. Baird and Company) -- There are many ways teach young children about saving, but what about high school aged kids?

Do most parents feel it is a good idea for teenagers to have part-time jobs?

There are a lot of different approaches to teens and work. Some families require that kids work as soon as they are able. Others encourage their teens to work in the summer, when school activities or sports aren't as likely to conflict. Even kids with busy schedules can sometimes pick up babysitting or tutoring gigs that can be scheduled around their activities.

What are some of the benefits a teenager gains from a part - time job?

Work of any kind can be valuable in teaching teenagers about money. And don't discount those less glamorous first jobs. It can teach some powerful lessons - and reaffirm the value of going to college.

Let's talk about their first paycheck. What do you want them to learn?

Your child's first paycheck can be an ideal time to share many lessons about money, but the first lesson for most kids' centers around taxes. In their mind, they know how much money they make per hour, and how many hours they've worked. So most kids have "mentally" spent ALL of the check.

Why is this such an important time to talk to your child about "saving"?

This first paycheck is a great time to introduce a "pay yourself first" mentality, before they have real obligations for rent or car payments. A simple rule is to always save 10% of every check. Explain that later on, if they don't subtract the savings first, money will easily get allocated to paying bills - or be spent on lattes and burritos. This is also a great time to discuss setting aside a percentage for charitable giving.

Last time you shared that parents could "match" any money that young children saved, does this work good with teenagers too?

A matching program seems to be a good fit for any age. That's why most employers offer a match on their 401(k) plans. Anytime you want to incent a certain behavior, most teenagers will respond to a matching program. Some parents use matching programs to incent their kids to save, and some use it to incent them to donate a portion of their earnings to charity or church.

With ever-increasing costs, many parents require their teens to save early for college. Is this a good idea?

It's a great idea to start early, and for the kids to have some skin in the game. That being said, be reasonable with the types of savings goals you enforce on a 16-year-old. It can be counterproductive to require them to save all or a majority of their check. You want to reinforce good work habits by allowing them to experience the rewards of their labor.

Beyond what you can teach them at home, some high schools offer personal finance courses. Encourage your kids to try these classes, as exposure to these principles at school can reinforce what you are teaching at home.

