Copy-Chris Soules arrested after deadly crash

The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office says Chris Soules has been arrested for leaving the scene of a deadly crash.

Soules, who's from Arlington, Iowa, is well known for starring in the show "The Bachelor."

The sheriff's office did not give details about the crash, but told KTIV's sister station, KWWL that Soules had been booked in the last 24 hours.

There was a deadly crash in Buchanan County Monday night.

The Iowa State Patrol says a pickup rear-ended a tractor near Aurora and both went into the ditch. One person died. Their name has not been released.

