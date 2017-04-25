PEOPLE: Former 'Bachelor' Chris Soules issues statement after arrest

(KWWL) - According to People.com a spokesperson for the former Bachelor star sent the following statement:

“Chris Soules was involved in an accident Monday evening (April 24) in a rural part of Iowa near his home. He was devastated to learn that Kenneth Mosher, the other person in the accident, passed away. His thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Mosher’s family.”

Posted on April 26, 2017:

BUCHANAN COUNTY (KWWL) - The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office said Chris Soules has been arrested for leaving the scene of a deadly crash.

Soules, who's from Arlington, is well known for starring in the show "The Bachelor."

The Iowa State Patrol said Soules was driving a truck that rear-ended a tractor near Aurora around 8:00 p.m. Monday. This is about 15 miles south of Soules' farm in Arlington. Both the tractor and truck went into the ditch and the person driving the tractor died.

Iowa State Patrol said Kenneth Mosher, 66, was behind the wheel of the tractor that was rear-ended.

State Patrol said Mosher was taken to Mercy Hospital in Oelwein. According to the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office, Soules was uninjured in the accident and left the scene of the accident prior to law enforcement arrival.



The crash report from State Patrol said Soules was driving the pickup that rear-ended Mosher's tractor. Soules' truck was towed from the scene by Roadside Towing. Technical investigators were at the scene last night going through evidence.

According to the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office, Soules was located shortly after at his home near Arlington. After hours of trying to get a search warrant to get Soules out of this home, he was arrested and transported to the Buchanan County Jail where he was charged with Leaving the Scene of A Fatality Motor Vehicle Accident (Class D Felony).

Investigators will be looking into what happened before the crash, including where Soules was and what he was doing. Due to the on-going investigation, further charges may be pending.

Soules had his initial court appearance today in Buchanan County. The County Attorney said he has not been cooperative with law enforcement.

Court documents state alcoholic beverages or containers were at the scene of deadly crash. Soules's bail is set at $10,000 bond. His preliminary hearing is set for May 2.

On Tuesday afternoon, State Patrol Investigators arrived at Roadside Towing and Collision in Winthrop to inspect the vehicles in Monday night's crash.

Investigators spent about an hour at Roadside Towing, going over the accident vehicles. They told KWWL the investigation should be wrapped up in a few days.

Posted on April 25, 2017:

Posted on April 25, 2017:

Posted on April 25, 2017:

