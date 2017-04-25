Trump, Walker discuss Wisconsin dairy dispute

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Gov. Scott Walker said he spoke with President Donald Trump about the nearly 40 Wisconsin dairy farmers desperately seeking help after being dropped by their milk buyer following a Canadian policy change.

Walker told Trump on Twitter Tuesday that it was "great" to speak to him that morning and thanked him for supporting Wisconsin dairy farmers. A spokesman for Walker didn't immediately respond to a message seeking more detail.

Trump referenced the crisis a few hours earlier on Twitter, saying Canada has made business for dairy farmers in Wisconsin "and other border states" difficult.

Trump, when visiting Wisconsin last week, vowed to help the farms dropped by Grassland Dairy.

Dan Smith, a state agriculture administrator, says 39 of 58 farms still need buyers but about half of those have leads.