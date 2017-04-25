UPDATE: Subject of massive manhunt refuses to stand for judge, not guilty plea entered

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Janesville man who was captured after a nationwide manhunt refused to stand for a federal judge, as his attorney entered not guilty pleas for him Tuesday to weapons charges.

32-year-old Joseph Jakubowski wore a Rock County jail uniform and remained seated as Magistrate Judge Stephen Crocker entered the courtroom in Madison.

Jakubowski's attorney, federal public defender Joe Bugni said Jakubowski understands the case against him, and there are no plans at this time to assess his competency.

Authorities said Jakubowski stole 18 guns from a Janesville store, after mailing an anti-government manifesto to President Trump. Jakubowski was captured in Vernon County, after a land owner encountered him at a crude encampment and contacted authorities.

Federal charges against Jakubowski include being a felon in possession of firearms, and the theft of some of the store's guns. Jakubowski is also charged in state court in connection with the theft. He is scheduled to appear in Rock County court Tuesday afternoon.

Jakubowski did not speak during the brief, federal court arraignment. A trial date was scheduled for September 25.

MADISON (WKOW) -- The man accused of stealing guns, mailing a manifesto to the president, and leading officials on a two-week manhunt in Wisconsin has two court appearances Tuesday.

Joseph Jakubowski has a federal court hearing for gun theft charges in Madison Tuesday. It's an arraignment and detention hearing. That means he'll hear the federal charges against him for the first time, often the first step for a trial. The detention hearing part of that is basically just the federal version of a bail hearing. There, we'll find out whether Jakubowski has the possibility of getting out of jail on those federal charges while the case against him goes on.

In Rock County, Joseph Jakubowski has a preliminary hearing for felony charges related to the alleged gun shop burglary. That's where evidence can be presented to determine whether there's enough evidence to require a trial. Sometimes there's witness testimony. But Jakubowski can waive his right to this hearing, allowing the state can proceed on the criminal charges automatically. The last time Jakubowski appeared in Rock County Court via closed circuit television, he lashed out at the commissioner.

Bond is set at $30,000 cash in the Rock County case. But Monday his attorney filed a "writ of habeas corpus,” which means he's challenging his detention and wants a valid reason for why he's being held.

27 News plans to be at both hearings Tuesday. We'll update you on 27 News at 5, 6 and 10 - as well as online and on Facebook.