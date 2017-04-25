Xcel Energy sells Dunn Co. natural area to DNR

Chippewa Valley (WQOW) - A large area in Dunn County will now have a new land owner.

Xcel Energy said, in a press release, it sold a portion of the company's Tyrone property, located in Dunn County, to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources for $1.9 million. Xcel has owned the property since the mid-1970s.

On April 24, Xcel said the Joint Finance Committee approved the sale of nearly 1,000 acres along the Chippewa River. The property is located northeast of Durand in the Lower Chippewa River State Natural Area and includes access to the Lower Chippewa River, Chippewa River State Trail and a canoe landing.

Xcel said the DNR has helped manage the Tyrone site for many years and that the land transaction ensures continued land management and recreational opportunities for years to come.