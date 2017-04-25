Robotic callers begin using local numbers, says Eau Claire AT&T

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Have you noticed you have been getting more calls lately on your cell phone that turn out to be spam? If so, you are not alone. But, we have some tips to help curb the problem.

Katy Johnsen, a manager at AT&T in Eau Claire, confirms their customers are among those seeing an increase in robo calls over the past several weeks. She said if you have not received them, sign up on the "National Do Not Call Registry”.

You can do a couple of other things beyond that, like blocking certain numbers on your phone or downloading an app if your cell phone carrier provides one.

AT&T said they have blocked more than one billion unwanted calls since September 2016 nationwide. They said they are not sure why there has been an uptick in these calls but said spam callers are learning to work the system by making their number seem legitimate.

"What we've seen the rise in is local numbers, whether it be directly from Eau Claire, Menomonie, Chippewa, some of those numbers are coming in so you might think it is someone local,” Johnsen said. “Those are the ones you might take first, once you find out its not someone you know or want to talk to, just go ahead and go into the settings of your phone and block that number from calling you again.”

They said there is not a way to prevent all of these calls, but by taking the steps as mentioned above, you can curb some of the annoyance.