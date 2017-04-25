Altoona School District awarded $25,000 fab lab grant

Altoona (WQOW) - You might have never even heard of a fab lab, but it is a tool becoming very popular in schools, giving students a chance to get a jump start in mastering the technologies of the future.



On behalf of the state, Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch was in Altoona on Tuesday to award the School District of Altoona $25,000 to put toward its new lab, which is located in the former elementary school gym.



A fab lab is a design center equipped with computer controlled 3D printers, laser engravers and plasma cutters.



Kleefisch said the labs give students the skills they need to compete for in-demand jobs after school.



"Having access, when you're still a K-12 kid, to have some of the hands on opportunities and project-based learning that we know happens in fab labs across the state every day is extraordinary," Kleefisch said. "Kids are better prepared for college, and they are better prepared for careers."



The Altoona School District said the money will be used to expand their lab with more equipment, in hopes that even more students will be able to use the technology.