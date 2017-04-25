Bills to combat Wisconsin homelessness approved by Joint Finance Committee

Eau Claire (WQOW)- Advocates for the homeless often say housing is a right, not a privilege, but it's something many across the state are living without. Now, Republican lawmakers are pushing proposals to help combat that.

Four separate proposals were passed Monday by the Joint Finance Committee that are devoted to ending homelessness. While some Democrats have offered criticism saying it's not enough, many advocate groups say this is the is the first effort they have seen being proposes in years.

The proposals range from prioritizing chronically homeless population and finding them federal housing vouchers, to providing grant funding to connect the homeless with jobs. Another portion of the proposal established an inter-agency council, which would allow state leaders and homeless advocacy groups to work together to find solutions from all angles. Many officials believe this is a good state to combat homelessness.

"Homelessness is probably going to be, has been and will continue to be a challenge. However, I think that when the community gets together and provides assistance to them, it's a good thing," Rep. Kathy Bernier said.

"These new initiatives will put more tools in our toolbox for us to be able to help people, may change how the resources are allocated, may provide some additional resources that we may be able to use for our folks to get them, again, ending homeless. That's what we're all about," said Kelly Christianson, the executive director at Family Promise of the Chippewa Valley.

While officials are excited about these efforts and welcome the attention, homelessness is getting at the capitol, many believe it's just the start, and it really takes a village to find everyone a home. One of those solutions, officials said, could be to focus more on finding safe and affordable housing for those in the community.

These bills are not passed yet. They still need to be taken up by the full legislature, which could happen next week.