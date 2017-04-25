Farmers request milk donations to food pantries in light of milk crisis

Wisconsin (WQOW) - The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection encouraged Wisconsin residents concerned about the milk crisis to buy more dairy for their families or food pantries.

Dairy farming families in southern Wisconsin were told April 3 they had to find a new milk processor to sell their milk to by May 1. Mullins Cheese picked up eight dairies so far, but many are still left without a market.

Ben Brancel, Wisconsin Secretary of Agriculture, said many members of the public asked how they can help keep milk moving on the market. Brancel said people can buy Wisconsin-made dairy products for their families, donate to the Great American Milk Drive, or donate Wisconsin dairy products to a local food bank. The impacted dairy farming families asked everyone to buy and donate five dairy products.

Feed My People Food Bank in Eau Claire said milk is a nutritious necessity.

“Milk in particular, is always a coveted item. It is a very difficult item to have if you are a low-income family, and we know a very important one, especially if you have kids,” said Suzanne Becker, Feed My People Food Bank assistant director. “Often, food pantries struggle to have that available. It is tricky because it needs space. It needs a cooler, and it is very perishable."

Because milk is a perishable product, Feed My People said it is important to call the local pantry or food bank before dropping off a donation to make sure they have enough cooler space for it. As the only food bank in west central Wisconsin, Feed My People provides food to more than 125 hunger-relief organizations in 14 counties.

The Great American Milk Drive gives milk vouchers to needy families throughout Wisconsin. The vouchers are distributed through Feeding America and Second Harvest Food Bank. Second Harvest said it currently only has enough funds to fill one-third of its milk requests for families in need.

Political leaders are still searching for a solution for the farming families left without a milk contract. President Trump spoke on the phone with Gov. Scott Walker about Canada's decision to shut down the market for U.S. ultra-filtered milk, a move they said put Wisconsin's dairy farmers in danger.

This week, Trump's administration moved to impose a 20 percent tariff on softwood lumber entering the U.S. from Canada, something that could escalate a trade dispute between the two countries.

President Trump said he was not worried about sparking a trade war with Canada.

“They have a tremendous surplus with the United States. Whenever they have a surplus, I have no fear. By the way, virtually every country has a surplus with the United States. We have massive trade deficits. So, when we're the country with the deficits, we have no fear," Trump said. Trump made the remarks while signing an executive order promoting agriculture and rural prosperity in U.S.

Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin urged the Trump administration to do more. She wanted the newly confirmed Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue to visit Wisconsin to find a solution to the dairy crisis.

"The frustration is that we have a new administration. It was only yesterday that we had an agriculture secretary in place, and we still don't have a U.S. Trade Representative in place,” Baldwin said. “They need to be sitting across the table from their counterparts and they need to renegotiate or ask Canada to rescind this new domestic preference and go back to the way they were handling this class of milk products prior to last summer.”

Congressman Ron Kind (D-WI-03) asked the Trump administration to have a plan in place by May 1 when the Grassland Dairy contracts with Wisconsin dairy producers expire, which is less than a week away. If nothing changes, dozens of Wisconsin dairy farmers may have to start dumping the milk.