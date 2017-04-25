Rep. Bernier reacts to Wisconsin baking bill

Altoona (WQOW) - When was the last time you baked something in your home and then sold it for a profit? Did you know you are likely breaking the law?



Wisconsin and New Jersey are the only two states where it is illegal to sell baked goods out of your home without a license. New proposed legislation in Wisconsin would scrap that law.



Churches and non-profits are already exempt from the rule, which is why you will often see bake sales at fundraising events.



News 18 spoke to Rep. Kathy Bernier about this proposal. She said if it passes, you would still likely need to make some improvements to your kitchen.



"There has to be a certain cleanliness of the kitchen, stainless steel and various other things that have to be verified by the public health inspector," Bernier said. "Currently, if you go to a fair and all of those vendors are making food, they're all inspected."



The proposal would allow for sales of up to $7,500 per year.