Report: Adrian Peterson Signs With Saints

NEW ORLEANS (AP) -- Free-agent running back Adrian Peterson has reportedly agreed to a two-year contract with the New Orleans Saints.
   The Saints have not announced a deal, but Peterson tells ESPN in a statement that he's agreed to play in New Orleans.
   Peterson has spent his entire 10-year NFL career with the Minnesota Vikings, surpassing 1,000 yards rushing in a season seven times and 2,000 yards once.
   However, he played in only three games last season before being sidelined by a knee injury. He also missed 15 games in 2014 because of a child abuse case in which he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor reckless assault. The victim was his son, then 4 years old.
   Peterson's last full season was in 2015, when he had 1,485 yards and 11 touchdowns rushing.

