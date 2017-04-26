Bee Week aims to educate La Crosse community about pollinators

La Crosse (WXOW) -- According to the La Crosse Forestry Department, bee populations are on the decline because of a loss habitat and feeding areas. As a result, its holding the first ever "Bee Week" to provide some education.

Special events will happen throughout the week to raise money and awareness as well as to help bring back habitats for bees and other pollinator species.

The events are free to the public, but donations will go toward building and restoring prairies on the bluffs.

"Take your landscaping at home, take your ornamental plants, non native plants and plant locally native plants," Sunshine Love, Forestry Department Management Coordinator, said. "Include things that grow in your county, things that have berries and seeds and really just all of the leaves that have evolved with our insects so that our insects can eat those."

To view a full list of the week's events visit city's website.