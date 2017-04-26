Officer cleared in Lincoln Co. shooting

Town of Corning (WAOW) -- A 40-year-old Wausau man fatally shot by a Lincoln County deputy sheriff fired three shots - one into the ground and two at the deputy - before the deputy radioed "shots fired" and returned fire, hitting the man and dropping him, according to a state report released Tuesday.

While down, Shawn Igers fired two more times at Deputy Shawn Steckbauer, rose to his knees, pointed the pistol at Steckbauer, ignored the deputy's repeated requests to drop the gun, leading to more shots from Steckbauer in a standoff that lasted about 2 1/2 minutes on County Highway FF in the Town of Corning Feb. 27, the report said.

Lincoln County District Attorney Galen Bayne-Allison determined no criminal charges would be filed in Igers' death, ruling Steckbauer's use of deadly force was justified.

In all, Steckbauer, who was raised in Antigo and graduated from high school there in 2006, fired 25 shots, requiring him to reload once, and the incident was captured on his squad car's dashboard-mounted camera, the report issued by the state Department of Justice said.

Steckbauer told investigators he shot at Igers because he "feared for his life," the report said.

A autopsy found Igers died from bullet wounds to his neck, chest and leg. His gun, a Colt .45-caliber handgun, and five empty shells were found near his body, investigators reported.

Steckbauer was dispatched to the scene on a report of a Ford pickup truck in the ditch, arriving to find a man standing near the driver's door, the report said.

Steckbauer said something like "Hey partner," and Igers responded, "Good, how are you?" Steckbauer noticed Igers holding a black object in his left hand before one shot was fired into the ground, the report said.

"Put the gun down," the deputy demanded.

"(Expletive) you," Igers said, before firing two more shots, one hitting the squad car windshield within two feet of where Steckbauer was standing.

A woman who lived with Igers for several years before breaking up with him told investigators that last June he attempted suicide by taking "a bunch of drugs," the report said. A neighbor found Igers unconscious in the backyard of his home and an ambulance was called, the unnamed woman said.