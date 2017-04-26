Hazardous waste collection event in Dunn Co. - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Hazardous waste collection event in Dunn Co.

Dunn County (WQOW) -- Thanks to the Wisconsin Clean Sweep Grant, for two days this month, you have the chance to properly dispose of your hazardous items.

Hazardous waste is any waste that poses a danger to people, animals, and our environment. Inappropriate storage or disposal of these materials can cause poisoning, groundwater contamination, and even fires. Appropriate items for the collection events include automotive, garden, garage, workshop or household products labeled toxic, caustic, poisonous, flammable, etc.

For an expanded list of hazardous materials, visit the Dunn County Solid Waste & Recycling Division's Hazardous Waste webpage.

Alkaline batteries and propane or helium gas cylinders will be accepted and recycled for free during these events. Other gases may incur a fee.

On April 26, household items can be brought to the Dunn Co. Highway Shop in Boyceville (1220 State Road 79, Boyceville, WI) from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. VSQG Businesses and Farms can also drop off their items during that time.

On April 27, items can be brought to the Dunn County Transfer Station & Recycling Center in Menomonie (E3900 Hwy 29, Menomonie, WI).

  • 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. for VSQG Businesses
  • 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. for Farms
  • 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. for Households

Pre-registration for VSQG Businesses and Farms is required  Pre-registration can be done online using the fill-able Business & Farm Registration Form found under the Hazardous Waste page, or by calling the Solid Waste & Recycling Division office at 715-232-4017.  When registering, please be prepared with detailed information regarding the types of materials you are bringing and their respective quantities.

COSTS

  • VSQG Businesses - Costs for qualified businesses considered to be Very Small Quantity Generators (VSQG) will be 25% to 65% less than on-site collection by a licensed hazardous waste hauler. To be considered a VSQG business, no more than 220 pounds of hazardous waste can be generated in a given month and no more than 2,205 pounds of hazardous waste can be stored at any time in a given year at your facility.
  • Households and Farms - There is no charge for household or farm hazardous wastes except for latex paints, which are not covered by the Clean Sweep Grant. Costs for latex paints are: $1 (pint), $2 (quart), $4 (gallon), $20 (five-gallons). The charge is based upon the size of the container, not the amount of paint remaining in the container, so consolidate and save money. Tip: If your latex paint has been dried completely, it can be disposed of in the trash.
