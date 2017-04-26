Hazardous waste collection event in Dunn Co.

Dunn County (WQOW) -- Thanks to the Wisconsin Clean Sweep Grant, for two days this month, you have the chance to properly dispose of your hazardous items.

Hazardous waste is any waste that poses a danger to people, animals, and our environment. Inappropriate storage or disposal of these materials can cause poisoning, groundwater contamination, and even fires. Appropriate items for the collection events include automotive, garden, garage, workshop or household products labeled toxic, caustic, poisonous, flammable, etc.

For an expanded list of hazardous materials, visit the Dunn County Solid Waste & Recycling Division's Hazardous Waste webpage.

Alkaline batteries and propane or helium gas cylinders will be accepted and recycled for free during these events. Other gases may incur a fee.

On April 26, household items can be brought to the Dunn Co. Highway Shop in Boyceville (1220 State Road 79, Boyceville, WI) from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. VSQG Businesses and Farms can also drop off their items during that time.

On April 27, items can be brought to the Dunn County Transfer Station & Recycling Center in Menomonie (E3900 Hwy 29, Menomonie, WI).

2 p.m. to 3 p.m. for VSQG Businesses

3 p.m. to 4 p.m. for Farms

4 p.m. to 7 p.m. for Households

Pre-registration for VSQG Businesses and Farms is required Pre-registration can be done online using the fill-able Business & Farm Registration Form found under the Hazardous Waste page, or by calling the Solid Waste & Recycling Division office at 715-232-4017. When registering, please be prepared with detailed information regarding the types of materials you are bringing and their respective quantities.

COSTS