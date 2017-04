(WQOW) -- One New Zealand native is proving age is just a number.

101-year-old Man Kaur, yes she's 101, wowed the unsuspecting crowd at the world masters games on Monday with her 100 meter race time of one minute and 14.58 seconds. She was the oldest participant in this year's race, and the only person in her age group to compete. She'll actually compete in the 200 meter race later this week.