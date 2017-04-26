4/26: Spotting and Treating Lyme Disease

Eau Claire (Chippewa Valley Wellness) -- Most of us have heard of Lyme Disease, but how many know how to spot it, and how to treat it?
What is Lyme disease?
An infectious disease spread by deer ticks, these are about the size of a poppy seed
First discovered in Lyme, Connecticut, hence the name
Traditional signs and symptoms include the Bullseye rash (40 % of bites), fever (flu-like,) headache, joint pain and fatigue.
Standard testing is the ELISA test however it is not sensitive enough to detect Lymes often producing a false positive. The Western Blot test requires antibodies to be made by the body which can take several weeks before it shows up
So why is Lyme disease so difficult to treat?
Lyme is very elusive by nature, think of the movie Transformers here, it can morph into different shapes
Studies show that less than 1 week after being infected, the Lyme spirochete ( a spiral shape) can be deeply embedded in tendons, muscle heart and brain. It invades the tissue, replicates and then destroys the host cell.
Often called the great imitator it mimics: Fibromyalgia, arthritis, chronic fatigue syndrome, Bell's Palsy, ADD, MS and Lupus
The spirochete actually moves faster in tissue than blood
Treatment options
Treatment can be difficult due to its elusive nature. Initial treatment is antibiotics which can be effective if done early
Late treatment often is widespread management as it can cause the body to have a decreased immune system
Secondary problems like parasites, yeast and other bacteria can then cause secondary infections and can involve every organ
Nutrition response therapy works well for Lyme disease as we treat the entire body making it stronger to respond to the challenges of Lyme disease
