4/26: The International Folk Fair

Eau Claire (International Folk Fair) -- An annual event is coming up this weekend to help the community learn more about our neighbors locally and globally.

The International Folk Fair has over 25 groups that participate, representing far more cultures than that. This year has a new spin: for the first time we are having a theme. We chose music because it is universal, and has always brought people together. Groups will focus on song, dance, rhythm, lyrics, and anything pertaining to music!

The fair will be held from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. April 30 in UW-Eau Claire's Davies Center. The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, contact Shu Cheng in UW-Eau Claire's Center for International Education.

This event has is a 50 year old tradition that has brought the community closer together by sharing our cultures. Learning about our neighbors and teaching them about ourselves is the surest way to make sure the community understands and respects our similarities and differences. This event promotes togetherness.