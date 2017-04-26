State leaders disagree on prevailing wage future

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A state law that has been on the books since the 1930's could be scrapped under a plan from Republicans



They are proposing the elimination of the prevailing wage statewide. The law requires labor workers get paid the same to complete public projects as private employees do for similar projects in that area. Democrats said this proposal would hurt the middle class and drive workers out of the state while Republicans said it would save the state thousands of dollars.



"It's been a problem for many, many years, and it's probably a law we could do without," said Rep. Kathy Bernier (R-Chippewa Falls). "Currently, we have an employee market. Employers are being competitive with their wages, and I think that should dictate what the wages should be."



Projects that use more than $2,000 of federal money would not be impacted by this change.