Nordstrom's "Mud Jeans" causing an uproar

MADISON (WKOW) -- Department store, and upscale retailer Nordstrom, is causing an uproar on the internet after posting some interesting jeans for sale.

The store's website, Nordstrom.com, is selling some "working class inspired" jeans adorned with fake mud.

The Barracuda Straight Leg Jeans jeans go for hefty $425, and are described as, "Rugged, Americana work wear that’s seen some hard-working action." The description even going so far as to say they prove, “you’re not afraid to get down and dirty.”

Lots of people, including TV personality Mike Rowe, host of the popular television show "Dirty Jobs," have taken issue with the jeans.

Rowe Tweeting out, "Proof the war on #work conts #jeans look like theyve been worn by 1 w/a #dirtyjob made for ppl who don't @Nordstrom"

While there was plenty of criticism, many people loved the jeans, still, for most it would be cheaper to go dirty your own jeans.