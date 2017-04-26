Listen to 'Bachelor' star Chris Soules full 911 call after deadly crash

UPDATE (KWWL): We now have the full 911 call 'Bachelor' Chris Soules made the night of a deadly crash in Buchanan County.



The full transcription of the 9-1-1 call is below:

"Buchanan County 9-1-1, what is the location of your emergency? Just north of... uhhh, North of Aurora. What's the address? There's no address. What are you reporting? An accident, is he okay? Mile marker Aurora. Okay, I got it. Is anybody injured?



Yes, I rear-ended a guy on a tractor. Okay, so it's a car vs. tractor? Yes. Okay, who's injured? The man on the tractor. *heavy breathing* Is the tractor in the ditch? Yes, yes. Okay, and the guy was thrown into the ditch? Yes. Okay, just one moment. *heavy breathing* They're coming, they're coming. Are you talking to him, is he conscious? Uhh, he's not conscious. He's not conscious? No, no. Can you check to see if he's breathing? *ringing* 911, what is the exact location of your emergency? Donna, this is Buchanan County, I need your emergency line ambulance sent one mile north of Aurora on Slater Ave. for a vehicle versus tractor accident. The tractor has gone into the ditch and the rider of the tractor is injured. Okay, and that was 1 mile north of Aurora? Yup, it's going to be the 1000 block of Slater. S-L-A-T-E-R, it's on W45. I'll be paging Aurora. Okay, thank you. Thanks, Donna. Go ahead, caller stay on the phone with me, okay? You're gonna hear me for a minute, but don't hang up. Donna, I got this okay. Okay, you got it? Yup. What's your name? My name is Chris Soules. Okay? Is he breathing, Chris? I can't tell. He doesn't appear to be. *heavy breathing* It doesn't look like he's breathing Chris? No. Is the tractor on him? No, no. *heavy breathing* Chris, are we able to start CPR? Chris, do you know how to do CPR? No, I don't. Okay. Are you near him at all? Hold on. *pause* Anybody know how to do CPR? Is there somebody with you? Yeah, there's people here, yeah. Does anyone here know how to do CPR? Does anyone know how to do CPR? I can talk you through it, if you're near the patient. *muffled counting sounds* There's blood, there's blood. Is there blood coming out of his mouth, Chris? Yes. I can feel a pulse, yeah he's got a pulse. He does have a pulse? Yeah, I feel a pulse. Check to see if he's breathing. Yeah, you guys on your way? I'm gonna stay on the line with you. We have law enforcement, medical en route to you. I wanna know if the vehicles up on the road have their flashers on. Yeah, they do. Okay. Can I, can I call you back really quick? Yeah, you can call me back. Thank you."

"One of the subjects that was involved just took off northbound in a red Duramax truck. . . . I believe the name on the subject is going to be Chris Soules," this statement can be heard on dispatch call records as an emergency responder reports from the scene of a deadly crash in Buchanan County on Monday night.

The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office said Chris Soules has been arrested for leaving the scene of a deadly crash.

Soules, who's from Arlington, is well known for starring in the show "The Bachelor."

The Iowa State Patrol says Soules was driving a truck that rear-ended a tractor near Aurora around 8:00 p.m. Monday. This is about 15 miles south of Soules' farm in Arlington. Both the tractor and truck went into the ditch and the person driving the tractor died.

Iowa State Patrol said Kenneth Mosher, 66, was behind the wheel of the tractor that was rear-ended.



State Patrol said Mosher was taken to Mercy Hospital in Oelwein. According to the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office, Soules was uninjured in the accident and left the scene of the accident prior to law enforcement's arrival.



The crash report from State Patrol said Soules was driving the pickup that rear-ended Mosher's tractor. Soules' truck was towed from the scene to Roadside Towing. Technical investigators were at the scene last night going through evidence.

According to the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office, Soules was located shortly after at his home near Arlington. After hours of trying to get a search warrant to get Soules out of this home, he was arrested and transported to the Buchanan County Jail where he was charged with Leaving the Scene of A Fatality Motor Vehicle Accident (Class D Felony).

Investigators will be looking into what happened before the crash, where Soules was, what he was doing, etc. Due to the on-going investigation, further charges may be pending.

Soules had his initial court appearance today in Buchanan County.

The County Attorney said he has not been cooperative with law enforcement.

Court documents state alcoholic beverages or containers were at the scene of the deadly crash.

Soules' bail is set at $10,000 bond. His preliminary hearing is set for May 2.

On Tuesday afternoon, State Patrol Investigators arrived at Roadside Towing and Collision in Winthrop to inspect the vehicles in last night's crash.

Investigators spent about an hour at Roadside Towing, going over the accident vehicles. They told KWWL the investigation should be wrapped up in a few days.

Original Story:

One person is dead after a crash in Buchanan County. It happened in the 1000 block of Slater Avenue, north of Aurora. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by the Iowa State Patrol.

The Iowa State Patrol says a pickup truck and tractor were involved in the crash, with both vehicles going southbound. Officers say the truck ran into the back of the tractor, sending both vehicles into roadside ditches.

The person who died in the collision is from Aurora, but officers are not identifying those involved in the crash at this time.