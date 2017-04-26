Alcohol use among Wisconsin senior citizens on the rise

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Alcohol use among Wisconsin senior citizens is on the rise.

The state Department of Health Services reported Wednesday that annual rates of alcohol use, binge drinking and heavy drinking among people age 65 or older was higher as measured in 2014 than the previous year.

The per capita alcohol consumption rate in Wisconsin is 1.3 times the national rate.

The state report also finds that 56 percent of people over age 65 had at least one alcoholic drink in the past 30 days. Nine percent reported binge drinking. That is four or more drinks in about two hours for women about five or more drinks for men.

And 6 percent reported heavy drinking. That is eight or more drinks per week for women and 15 or more drinks for men.