Clarion Hotel to become housing for UWEC students

All of the rooms at Eau Claire's Clarion Hotel will be made available for students at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire starting next fall.

The Larson Companies, owners of the Clarion, announced the move today.

The hotel is on Craig Road and has 137 rooms, plus the Green Mill Restaurant and bar. The restaurant and bar will continue to be available to the public, according to a press release. And Tom Larson says at the end of the next school year, in 2018, the hotel will resume renting rooms to the public.

The move comes at a good time for UWEC, which is facing an even worse housing shortage next fall when renovation work begins on the Towers Hall dormitory complex.