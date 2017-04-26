Damian Stauffer makes appearance in Chippewa County court

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) -- The man suspected of attacking an Eau Claire police officer, before stealing his squad car last month, was back in court Wednesday.



An emotional Damian Stauffer appeared with his attorney in Chippewa County court for a review hearing. Stauffer is accused of punching the officer through an open window of his car, then stealing the squad car and crashing it into parked cars before he was caught. Before that, police said he was involved in an altercation at a home on Runway Ave. which injured a three year old.



In total, he is charged with seven felonies, including child abuse, burglary, and battery.



Stauffer's next appearance is a pre-trial hearing set for May 31.