Volunteers recognized in the Chipppewa Valley

Chippewa Valley (WQOW) -- Volunteers can sometimes go unnoticed, yet they give their time freely to help people who need it the most in our community.



Wednesday night, members of the Chippewa Valley After Hours Rotary Club packed meals at the Community Table in Eau Claire. The organization packed more than 10,000 meals which will be shipped to Feed My People Food Bank. All of the volunteers were between the ages of 21 and 40.



News 18 also caught up with some people who have been volunteering for more than 40 years. Saint Joseph Hospital hosted an appreciation luncheon for their volunteers Wednesday at Horizon's in Tilden.



One of the volunteers in attendance, Deanne Rubenzer has been a volunteer at the hospital since 1970. She has accumulated more than 5,000 hours of volunteer work. That's the equivalent of 125 work weeks of service. She said she would love to see more young people get involved in volunteering.



"I definitely would like to see more young people volunteering," Rubenzer said. "We have opportunities for young people at the hospital, and if they would be interested, we would be more than happy to have them. Volunteers are special people, and they lead with their hearts and their hands, and then the head follows."



All of the volunteers who spoke with News 18 said they feel the reward they earn of helping out makes this all worth while.