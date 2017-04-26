Lack of 'Social Host' rule doesn't protect Eau Claire parents

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- We all know that parents who host lose the most, now a Wisconsin lawmaker wants to close the loophole that prevents local law enforcement from punishing parents who host underage drinking parties.



The bill, which has bipartisan support, would fine any adult $500 for allowing underage kids, other than their own, to drink at their home while they are present. Still it's a hotly debated issue: On the one hand, your child's safety. On the other, more government regulation.



In 2016, a state appeals court struck down a social host ordinance in Fond Du Lac county. They ruled a father couldn't be fined for letting teens drink at his son's graduation party because they were at his house, not a licensed business. That decision made dozens of other similar ordinances unenforceable across the state.



Eau Claire doesn't currently have any kind of social host rule. Here, adults that are caught giving alcohol to underage kids, other than their own kids, are subject to state law and could be fined more than $50 for each underage person served. Under the new proposal, even if parents are not buying kids booze, it would still be illegal to provide them with a place to party, regardless of their intentions.



"They think they're doing the right thing. They think they're doing what they should be doing in the best interest of their child and other kids," health educator Rachel Manning said, "but that still leaves it open for the risks of what happens when we provide alcohol to young people in general."



Manning said 18% of high school youth in Eau Claire county report current drinking. She said out of that group, 52% of them admit it's really easy to get alcohol. Manning also told News 18 our community tried to pass a social host ordinance in Eau Claire a while back, but it wasn't able to gain enough support.



Follow the link for tips on how to talk to your kids about underage drinking.