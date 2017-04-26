Oxbow Hotel plans "Oxbeau" concert to kick off Eaux Claires Festival

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Spring is in the air and soon so will the tunes of Eau Claire's many summer music festivals. This year the notes will float downtown as a kick off to this year's Eaux Claires Festival.

The Oxbow Hotel is throwing a pre-party and outdoor concert the night before the fest starts, featuring Justin Vernon. He will be playing in the parking lot area alongside his band "The Shouting Matches" and a handful of others from Minneapolis and Eau Claire. Surly Brewery will also be taking over the tap room for the night.

The hotel said within two hours of announcing the event, all 700 tickets were sold out.

"With all of the people coming in from outside our town to go to the festival. Well, we want them to see more than just the festival grounds outside of the city, we really hope to show people that downtown is a really exciting place. I think this is the perfect opportunity to do that, to have kind of a cool celebratory event that showcases, not just our property but downtown Eau Claire in general," said Lakely manager and chef Nathan Berg.

Oxbow staff said both the hotel and connecting restaurant will remain open during the event. Tickets are sold out, but the Oxbow could explore ways to include more people in the event.