Barron County sees shortage in large animal veterinarians

Barron (WQOW) -- The need for health care employees extends into animal health care as several Wisconsin counties are faced with a veterinarian shortage.

The United States Department of Agriculture is trying to fill the gap with a Veterinary Medical Loan Repayment Program. New veterinarians can receive up to $25,000 each year toward repayment of student loans if they commit to serving in a designated area for at least three years. This year, Barron County made the USDA's list as a region in need.

Dr. Lisa Hansen, a large animal veterinarian at the Barron Veterinary Clinic, said she has seen a large animal vet shortage for years and applied to add Barron County to the list of identified areas for the 2017 grant period.

"With fewer and fewer vet clinics, our on-call is now covering a larger radius than what it used to," Hansen said. "We have 30 miles from border to border of this county, and that gets to be a large geographic area to cover."

Hansen has been practicing for 15 years and said she is the youngest of three large animal veterinarians at the Barron Veterinary Clinic. She said one, if not both, of her partners will retire within the next five years.

"We need more young people to stay in the profession to keep clinics like this up and running," Hansen said.

She admitted being a large animal veterinarian can be demanding.

"This is a life style," Hansen said. "Once you commit to large animal medicine in particular, there is a fair number of on-call hours, and it depends on where you work geographically and the number of vets you have in the practice."

Dr. Hansen acknowledged small animal practice may look more lucrative because it can mean regular hours with the help of area emergency clinics.

"It is different in small animal where you can pick up Fluffy, even if Fluffy weighs 100 pounds, put Fluffy in your SUV and drive an hour. You can't do that with a down cow or a down horse. These farms need access to a veterinarian that can come."

Another barrier could be the cost of education. Hansen said she graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Veterinary Medicine in 2003. The clinic has a new graduate who started last year. They graduated with the same amount of student debt, but the new graduate pays a bigger bill each month.

"Because of the interest rate that she is paying right now, she is paying four times what I am on my student loan payment," Hansen said.

Dr. Hansen hoped the Veterinary Medical Loan Repayment Program can help students afford a veterinary degree and serve an area in need of their services.

"Animal agriculture is important," Hansen said. "Livestock is important. The vets out there are working hard to keep that maintained and keep animal welfare at our top priority."

Dr. Hansen said Barron County was also nominated as a high-priority area several years ago along with Eau Claire, Dunn and St. Croix County.

Other identified areas for the 2017 grand period include Brown, Buffalo, Calumet, Door, Florence, Fond du Lac, Forest, Kewaunee, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Marinette, Portage, Taylor and Vilas Counties. The applications from new veterinarians are due May 19 for consideration.