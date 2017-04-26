Dunn County Board looks to reinstate farm expansion moratorium

Dunn County (WQOW) -- A proposed farm expansion in Dunn County has many community members fearing their water safety could be at stake. Now the county is looking to push a decision on the expansion further down the road.

Last October, the Dunn County Board put a six month moratorium on large scale farm expansions. That's set to expire on May 4. It came after a proposal by Cranberry Creek Dairy to increase its facility from 1,300 dairy cows to 5,000. On Tuesday the county's planning, resources and development committee voted to reinstate the moratorium for 45 additional days.

When the original moratorium was approved, county officials formed a committee that has been putting together a report on how large scale farm expansions would impact ground water and public health. That was supposed to be completed by the time the moratorium expired, but it's still being put together. The committee said it's expected to be done within these extra 45 days.

The moratorium will require approval from the full county board, the board is expected to take it up on May 17.

Related link: Neighboring residents oppose Rock Creek dairy farm expansion