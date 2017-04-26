Milwaukee off-duty firefighter helps prevent woman from jumping off bridge

Milwaukee (WQOW) -- A young woman on a Milwaukee bridge was preparing to take her own life, but was stopped by an off-duty firefighter who was in the right place at the right time.

Deputy chief John Litchford was heading south down the Hoan bridge Tuesday night when he saw the young woman outside of her car on at the highest point of the bridge.

"And I noticed right away that her demeanor and all around that she was depressed, sad, and crying," he told our sister station WISN.

Litchford called in the situation that ultimately led to a complete shutdown of the Hoan Bridge. He spoke to the young woman while waiting for an FBI negotiator to arrive. Soon after, that young woman came back from the edge.

Litchford said that even though he was off-duty, the Milwaukee fire department is always willing and able to help a citizen in need.

"We can show up at any time, on duty off duty, we always have the ability and skills to assist the citizens of Milwaukee and that’s why we are there," he said.

Litchford has been with the Milwaukee Fire department for 20 years.