Lake Delton Dog recovering after ingesting hot dogs stuffed with nails

LAKE DELTON (WKOW) -- A Sauk County 3-year-old Yorkie-mix is lucky to be alive after eating hot dogs, stuffed with nails.

'She's quite the handful but the greatest little puppy," Her dog-dad Tom Deakin said about 'Clarice.'

Monday morning, little Clarice took a few big bites of hot dog pieces she found littered on the ground of Canyon Pointe Apartments in Lake Delton.

'Thought it was kind of odd, in the back of my mind, I thought someone was trying to poison the dogs." Deakin said.

A short time later, Canyon Pointe Apartments issued a warning to property owners about 'food with nails' being found in common areas and staircases.

"If the allegations are true and that was the intent of what the person responsible was doing, I think it's horrible." Lake Delton Police Lieutenant Bill Laughlin said. He says he can't comment more on the pending investigation, but does say his detectives are speaking with a person of interest.

Hill-Dale Veterinary Hospital's Dr. Sam Steinich discovered six nails unable to pass through the ten pound pet. She performed an emergency surgery on Clarice, Tuesday night.

"It just breaks our heart, we are shocked," Dr. Steinich said. "It's so tough, I think the best advice is being conscientious of who or what is near your animal," she added.

Deakin agrees with Dr. Steinich. He says he'll keep a closer eye on Clarice.

"No more hot dogs, that's for sure!" He said.

