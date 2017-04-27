Dane County program trains area bartenders to stop sexual assault

Madison (WKOW) -- A program in Dane County is turning to staff at bars to stop sexual assault before it starts.



Rape Crisis Center has trained bartenders and servers at Gib's Bar in Madison to better recognize and be more aware of what's going on around them while at work. It's part of a program called Safer Bar, showing staff at drinking establishments how to watch for suspicious behavior and assertively step in and stop it. Experts say more than 90 percent of sexual assaults involve alcohol.



"When you are somebody that works at the establishment you automatically have a little bit of power," said Natalie DeMaioribus, education programming coordinator with RCC. "Sometimes if you're not sure what's going on, you might just check in and say, 'hey how is everything going' and make sure you get a response from the person that you're afraid has been targeted."



DeMaioribus teaches workers that it's always okay to check in with someone who may be at risk and to do so assertively. Those techniques come out of a self defense program she also teaches called Chimera, another RCC effort to empower people in the community.



Safer Bar, a four-hour course, allows instructors to talk about the psychology of being a bystander and how to use your skills to advocate for someone in need.



Gib's manager Roger Barts found out about the program after the bar hosted RCC as its community cocktail, a way to showcase and raise money for local nonprofits. He invited other industry workers to join his staff members at the session to bring other perspectives to the table. He says they all feel more confident in how to help if needed.



"If you think something's wrong or something doesn't seem quite right, it's important to let everyone else on the staff know and just trust that gut instinct," Barts told 27 News. "Maybe you're over thinking it, over reading it, but better safe than sorry. I don't think anyone's going to have a problem with feeling too taken care of in that situation."



Gib's worker Bert Rand said he appreciated how the training focused on how all types of bar staff can respond. He's felt more aware in his surroundings while at work in the past month since the training session.



"That awareness itself has helped me a lot with being able to think if people should be cut off or not, or if they are starting to walk a bit funny and are struggling to get up the stairs," Rand said. "Normally, I would be more focused on my job, but now I'm also in the back of my mind aware of those things."



Gib's is the only bar that's completed and kept up the Safer Bar training since it started about a year ago, but RCC is currently working with bar industry leaders to find ways to get more establishments involved in the effort and to bring more individualized training to bartenders and servers.



Click here for more information about the Rape Crisis Center and its available programs.