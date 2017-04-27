Adopt-A-pet: Margaret

Meet our Pet of the Day: Margaret!

Margaret is a 2-year-old all gray, spayed female, and you can see her eyes are a bit different, that's because she's basically blind. She really uses her paws and other senses to get around. She can see shadows and silhouettes, but clearly she struggles in that area. If you have a single level home, that would probably be best for Margaret, just so she can stay safe. She is very kind, she may be a bit unsure at first, but once you get to know her, she'll warm up just fine.

If you're interested in Margaret, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Dunn County Humane Society.