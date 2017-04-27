4/27: "The Drowsy Chaperone" - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

4/27: "The Drowsy Chaperone"

Posted:

Eau Claire (Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild) -- An interesting show is coming up next month from the Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild.

The Drowsy Chaperone:
The Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild proudly presents the hilarious comedy, The Drowsy Chaperone.
A cast recording of a Jazz Age musical comes to hilarious life with two lovebirds, a bumbling best man and two scheming gangsters.
The funny comedy within a musical features one show-stopping song & dance number after another.
Throw in a misguided Don Juan and an intoxicated chaperone for an award-winning Broadway musical comedy sure to make you laugh and tap your toes!

For tickets: call 832-7529 or purchase online Adults/Seniors $22 Students $10

  • 7:30pm, May 4-6 
  • 1:30pm, May 7
  • at The State Theatre

