4/27: "The Drowsy Chaperone"

Eau Claire (Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild) -- An interesting show is coming up next month from the Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild.

The Drowsy Chaperone:

The Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild proudly presents the hilarious comedy, The Drowsy Chaperone.

A cast recording of a Jazz Age musical comes to hilarious life with two lovebirds, a bumbling best man and two scheming gangsters.

The funny comedy within a musical features one show-stopping song & dance number after another.

Throw in a misguided Don Juan and an intoxicated chaperone for an award-winning Broadway musical comedy sure to make you laugh and tap your toes!

For tickets: call 832-7529 or purchase online Adults/Seniors $22 Students $10