4/27: "The Drowsy Chaperone"

Eau Claire (Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild) -- An interesting show is coming up next month from the Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild.
The Drowsy Chaperone:
The Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild proudly presents the hilarious comedy, The Drowsy Chaperone.
A cast recording of a Jazz Age musical comes to hilarious life with two lovebirds, a bumbling best man and two scheming gangsters.
The funny comedy within a musical features one show-stopping song & dance number after another.
Throw in a misguided Don Juan and an intoxicated chaperone for an award-winning Broadway musical comedy sure to make you laugh and tap your toes!
For tickets: call 832-7529 or purchase online Adults/Seniors $22 Students $10
