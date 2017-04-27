Gas Buddy: Gas up on Monday, not Thursday

(WQOW) - Gas Buddy said right now, prices are the most expensive they've been in more than 19 months. And prices at the pump are expected to keep climbing as we head into summer.

So, what if there was an optimal day to fill up the tank? Gas Buddy said that day is Monday. A new study looked at three years worth of data and found that Monday offers the lowest average price, and Thursday was deemed the worst day to fill up, having the most expensive average.

Gas Buddy said if you fuel up early in the week and price shop for the lowest price in your area, you could save up to $325 a year.