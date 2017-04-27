Owner of Sue's Deluxe Bake Shop in Eau Claire to retire

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The owner of an Eau Claire bake shop is ready to retire after serving her sweet treats in the area for the past two decades.

Sue Ranney, the owner of Sue's Deluxe Bake Shop in Eau Claire, said her business has been on the market since November. Sue said she's ready to retire and hand the business over to whoever wants to learn how to make and continue serving her daily delights. The bakery opened up shop in 1997, but Sue's perfected trade in baking started in the mid-1960s in her parents' bake shop. Sue said since her business opened 20 years ago, her customers have become her second family.

"My customers are just wonderful. They've been with me for so long and i just want to thank them, the new and the old, for always being there because it wouldn't be a business without them," Ranney said.

