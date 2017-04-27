Dunn County man sentenced to prison for sexual assault of a child

Dunn County (WQOW) - An area resident is sentenced to prison for sexual assault of a child.

On Wednesday, Dunn County Judge James Peterson sentenced Joseph D. Olsen to 60 years in prison for sexual assault of a child that began when the victim was five-years-old.

The judge ordered Olsen to serve 40 years in a Wisconsin state prison and the remaining 20 years will be on extended supervision. He will also have to register as sex offender for life.

In a press release, Dunn County District Attorney Andrea Nodolf said she believes in protecting the children of Dunn County and holding accountable those who victimize them.

Nodolf said the investigation of this case went behind state lines into Missouri, where Olsen's residence was at the time of his arrest. She said he was extradited back to Wisconsin to face these charges.