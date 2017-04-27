Menomonie group packs nearly 29K meals for "Kids Against Hunger"

More than 200 adults and youth from the Menomonie area packed thousands of meals Wednesday afternoon as part of a program called "Kids Against Hunger". Similar efforts were held in communities across the country.

The meals will be distributed locally and around the world to help people in need. The meals include rice, dehydrated vegetables and a vitamin/mineral powder. It's all designed to reduce the number of hungry children in the United States and other countries. About 80 percent of those meals are expected to be distributed in Dunn County, according to the sponsors.

The Menomonie Rotary Club organized Wednesday's event at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, where volunteers packed 28,974 meals in just a few hours. Organizers said the partnership between the Rotary Club and Our Savior's has packed more than 200,000 meals over the last few years.

If you would like to contribute to Kids Against Hunger, click here.