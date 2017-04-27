POLICE: Man accused of burglarizing Chippewa Falls laundromat taken into custody

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - Authorities have identified the person behind several coin machine burglaries in Minnesota and western Wisconsin, including in Chippewa Falls.

Police recently took 42-year-old Jesse Lee Jones into custody. The Chippewa Falls Police Department said in September 2016, there were two separate burglaries at Pam's Quick Wash Laundry Mat in Chippewa Falls where its coin machines were broken into. Authorities said surveillance video showed Jones breaking into the machines with a tool.

During the investigation, Chippewa Falls police said they received a call from the Winona Police Department indicating they also had experienced similar coin/change machine burglaries. Minnesota authorities said DNA was taken at one of the burglaries, and it was sent to the Minnesota Crime Lab.

Winona police said they interviewed Jones and he admitted to breaking into several laundry mat machines in Minnesota, as well as one in River Falls and Menomonie. Police later learned he also broke into Pam's Quick Wash in Chippewa Falls.

The Chippewa Falls investigator said the Chippewa County District Attorney will be pursuing charges.