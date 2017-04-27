GARAGE SALES: Low prices don't always mean good deals

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Eau Claire's big garage sale weekend kicked off Thursday, and despite the chilly weather, plenty of people were already out searching for bargains. But, experts with the State Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection told News 18 a low price doesn't necessarily mean a good deal.



Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection said safety, not cost, should be shopper's top concern.

Thrift sale shoppers, Roxie Luther and Iva Fox, both sisters from the Eau Claire area, said they avoid buying certain items at thrift sales specifically for that reason. "You never know what treasures you're going to find at the garage sales," Fox said. "Especially bigger items, like couches or chairs. There's been an issue with different kinds of bugs or whatever. You want to make sure that those things are taken care of."



People in search of kids toys, car seats or strollers don't have a guess whether or not the item they're eyeing is safe. Experts recommend having recall lists pulled up on your smart phone while you browse. They said that way you know you're getting a good product and a good deal.



And if shoppers are lucky, they'll find a seller who has also done a little research ahead of time.



"We had some car seats come in, and I made sure to check the expiration dates because I know that they expire," seller Jamie Dodge said. "We had some that we just threw away because the expiration date was 2015, 2016 and so we didn't want people buying those items."



Dodge said she thinks thrifting is a great way to give new life to unused items, but she admits that she puts safety before profit.



"I just want to make sure I'm giving parents the right, good items for the quality that they're going to be purchasing them for," she said.



News 18 also reached out to Eau Claire city officials Thursday and was told residents can have as many as three thrift sales a year, but those sales can't last longer that nine days. They also wanted to remind people who plan on setting up a sale over the weekend that they're only allowed two signs per road frontage, and the signs must be on their own property.