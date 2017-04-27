Wisconsin Dick's Sporting Goods window smashed, teen arrested for stealing $1800 in guns

MADISON (WKOW)-- One teen is behind bars and another is still on the run after a brash burglary early Thursday morning at a popular sporting goods store.

Madison Police spokesman Joel DeSpain says it's clear these masked teens were after multiple weapons at Dick's Sporting Goods at the West Towne Mall.

"Once inside, they went directly to where the airsoft bb guns were sold," DeSpain said about the 14 guns taken.

He wonders why the teens went after $1,800 in guns, but has a few possible reasons.

"Either horsing around or sometimes for committing crimes like robberies," DeSpain said.

DeSpain says in the wrong hands, these impersonator weapons could be dangerous.

"If they encounter a police officer, the officer has to make a split decision whether it is real or fake," DeSpain said.

