'Free lunch' raises $7,300 for Special Olympics

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Plenty of people in Eau Claire took advantage of a free lunch on Thursday, as part of an annual fundraiser.



The Guardians of the Flame Lunch was held at Texas Roadhouse in Eau Claire. In exchange for a free meal, customers were asked to tip the servers -- law enforcement officers and Special Olympics athletes. Morrie's Mazda pitched in by donating vehicles to run delivery orders.



"To watch these people come in, sit down and have lunch and have them care about our athletes -- enough to do that is very humbling," said Karen Kraus, the regional director of development for Special Olympics. "It's such a cool experience to have them here and have them supporting athletes, who not all that long ago didn't have these opportunities."



When all was said and done, over 800 meals were served or delivered. The event raised $7,300 for Special Olympics.